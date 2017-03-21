House fire displaces Quincy woman

Fire crews battled a house fire Tuesday morning in Quincy.

Firefighters were called to the home at 626 Lind St. just after 9 a.m. The woman who lives inside said she's glad her son made it out safe, but now she's worried about the future.

It started as just a normal day for Carrissa Mallory.

"I went to work; everything was good, got compliments from the customers," Mallory said. "I was in a real good mood."

Then she got a phone call from her son Randon who was staying at the house.

"I picked up the phone and he was devastated," Mallory said. "He was telling me 'mom get here right now, the bathroom is on fire.'"

When she arrived, Mallory couldn't believe what she saw.

"Devastation," Mallory said. "Disbelief."

Mallory just moved into the house in December with plans on buying it from her landlord. Now, she's just grateful her son, who was asleep at the time, got out safely.

"Of course I'm upset about my house being on fire, but my family is more important than material things," Mallory said. "You can replace them. I'm just glad my son is okay."

Assistant Fire Chief Tom Bentley said it was a good thing they had working smoke alarms.

"The smoke alarms are wonderful to have those working in your house," Bentley said. "It's always a good early alert if you have any smoke or anything in there."

With heavy fire and smoke damage to the west side of the house, it's uncertain if Mallory will be able to move back in. Now, she's just trying to move on one day at a time."

"I'm just going to pray," Mallory said. "Pray that God takes me through this time right now."

Quincy Fire Captain Mark Bigelow says that the fire was caused by a faulty electrical outlet in the bathroom.

Firefighters said the house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, mainly to the west side. It isn't a complete loss, but fire crews say it would need major repairs.