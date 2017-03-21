Person reportedly falls three stories from Hannibal facility

A person was injured Monday night in Hannibal after reportedly falling three stories, according to police.

Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia said officers responded to Levering Regional Health Center at 9:09 p.m. He said the call was that a person, who is not being identified, fell from a third-story window.

Authorities said the person was a resident at Levering.

Zerbonia said the incident was under investigation, but it appeared the fall was intentional by the injured resident.

Police said the person was taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

A similar incident occurred at the facility in November, according to police.

Hannibal police responded to Levering Regional Health Care shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 to investigate reports of a resident jumping to his death from the third-story window.

According to a police report, officers noticed a coaxial cable with knots tied in it that the resident, later identified as Ethan Gericke, 45, appeared to have used to climb down from his window.

Investigators stated when they went up to Gericke's room to investigate, they found a cable, similar to the one found outside, tied to the bed post near the window, the documents state. Damage to a ceiling tile led police to believe the cable was removed from the west wall and ceiling of the room.

According to the report, the safety brackets had also been removed from the window, allowing it to open 18 to 24 inches. The safety brackets are meant to keep the window from opening more than six inches.

The report states one of Gericke's roommates told police that he saw Gericke going in and out of their room around 10:30 p.m. and that Gericke was talking about his girlfriend at a hotel needing food.

The report states the roommate told police he had no knowledge of the girlfriend, and said he didn't hear Gericke leave because he takes sleep medication.

According to the report, the roommate said he never saw Gericke again.

The report states the nurse who originally called 911 told police that she started looking for Gericke around 5:45 a.m. She reported that she checked his window and it only went up the normal five to six inches. However, another Levering employee reported checking the window and finding that it did go all the way up.

Documents stated the nurse said when she couldn't find Gericke, she called her supervisor around 6 a.m., who told her to call the "code white", which is Levering's internal code that alerts staff that a resident is missing. The nurse told police another staff member yelled that they had found Gericke laying in the alley.

According to the report, that's when the nurse called 911.

No charges were filed in that case, and neither the state nor Levering have commented.