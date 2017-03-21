Body found in vehicle pulled from river near Keokuk

The vehicle was placed on a tow truck to be taken away.

The vehicle was searched once pulled from the river.

The vehicle was slowly pulled out of the river.

Crews hooked onto the vehicle to pull it out.

A body was found in a vehicle pulled from the Des Moines River on Tuesday near Keokuk, according to Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber.

Weber said it appeared the vehicle had been in the water for a few weeks. He said there was no evidence of foul play.

Weber said the body wouldn't be identified publicly until the family was notified.

Crews attached chains to the vehicle at the Red Wing Access and pulled it out. It was placed on a tow truck and taken away from the scene.

Weber said he expected an autopsy would be done. He said the investigation would continue.