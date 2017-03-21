Pike County bridge set to be replaced - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Pike County bridge set to be replaced

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Pike County, Illinois, road will be closed for several months for bridge replacement starting next week, according to the highway department.

In a news release Tuesday, the Pike County Highway Department said the bridge over Hadley Creek on County Highway 4 will be closed for three to four months. The bridge is located north of Barry.

Construction is expected to begin Tuesday at 7 a.m.

