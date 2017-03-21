Fishing for Freedom needs more volunteer boaters - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fishing for Freedom needs more volunteer boaters

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Boaters can donate their boats or go out on the water with veterans. Boaters can donate their boats or go out on the water with veterans.
Organizers would like to have 180 boater volunteers Organizers would like to have 180 boater volunteers
Boaters caught fish. Boaters caught fish.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Organizers with the annual Fishing for Freedom event need more volunteers and boaters to help honor veterans this summer.

Even though the event is not until June, they're asking boaters to sign up now. So far, 135 boaters and 200 active military and veterans have signed up. Officials said they need about 45 more boaters.

Organizers said this is a way to give back to those who've sacrificed for our country.

"They get deployed and they come back and they have missed so much," Randy Gengenbacher, who is on the Board of Directors for Fishing for Freedom, said. "Tours in Iraq or Afghanistan or wherever they may have gone last a year or so, think of all the times they have missed out on hunting or fishing, this is one way for us to give back to them.”

For volunteers and boaters who want to volunteer, click HERE

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.