Fishing for Freedom needs more volunteer boaters

Boaters can donate their boats or go out on the water with veterans.

Organizers with the annual Fishing for Freedom event need more volunteers and boaters to help honor veterans this summer.

Even though the event is not until June, they're asking boaters to sign up now. So far, 135 boaters and 200 active military and veterans have signed up. Officials said they need about 45 more boaters.

Organizers said this is a way to give back to those who've sacrificed for our country.

"They get deployed and they come back and they have missed so much," Randy Gengenbacher, who is on the Board of Directors for Fishing for Freedom, said. "Tours in Iraq or Afghanistan or wherever they may have gone last a year or so, think of all the times they have missed out on hunting or fishing, this is one way for us to give back to them.”

