Local students get work experience through student run coffee sh - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local students get work experience through student run coffee shop

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Student giving a customer their order. Student giving a customer their order.
Coffee shop menu Coffee shop menu
Student ordering coffee. Student ordering coffee.
Teachers said there has been a lot of business Teachers said there has been a lot of business

Serving up a cup of joe is helping some Hannibal High School students get hands-on work experience. The school opened a coffee shop for its special education class, career exploration.

Students completely run the shop, making the coffee, taking orders and handling money. They are graded on participation and how they interact with customers. Teachers said this is job experience they can take with them when they graduate.

"It's all about the experience,” said Brock Sousa, teacher at Hannibal High School. “We are hoping that the experiences that they gain from this program, this shop, that they might be able to carry that into working at a restaurant, working in the field, working with people, face to face contact and all those experiences that one would normally get. We are just trying to get them here on campus."

Teachers said since opening just two weeks ago, the coffee shop has gotten a lot of customers. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.