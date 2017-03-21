Local students get work experience through student run coffee shop

The Hannibal Free Public Library is celebrating a grant. The Strategic Planning Grant helps the library fund a community survey to find out what people want at the library. The library received around $11,000, which is half of what the project would cost. The survey will consist of telephone calls and group discussions.More >>
The Hannibal Free Public Library is celebrating a grant. The Strategic Planning Grant helps the library fund a community survey to find out what people want at the library. The library received around $11,000, which is half of what the project would cost. The survey will consist of telephone calls and group discussions.More >>
The Mayor of Keokuk is back from Washington D.C., after meeting with leaders last week.More >>
The Mayor of Keokuk is back from Washington D.C., after meeting with leaders last week.More >>
Twenty-five more wind turbines could be coming to Pike County. Illinois Winds presented a proposal to install the wind turbines just West of Pittsfield. County officials said they will all be within a 2 mile radius around highway 106.More >>
Twenty-five more wind turbines could be coming to Pike County. Illinois Winds presented a proposal to install the wind turbines just West of Pittsfield. County officials said they will all be within a 2 mile radius around highway 106.More >>
The city of Pittsfield is one step closer to tearing down the old Higbee school after years of trying to come to an agreement with the property owner.More >>
The city of Pittsfield is one step closer to tearing down the old Higbee school after years of trying to come to an agreement with the property owner.More >>
The United Way of Adams County announced Thursday that a search is underway for a new executive director.More >>
The United Way of Adams County announced Thursday that a search is underway for a new executive director.More >>
A local doctor urges families to know the signs and symptoms of a rare condition called "dry drowning."More >>
A local doctor urges families to know the signs and symptoms of a rare condition called "dry drowning."More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office advised the public Thursday of an ongoing scam.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office advised the public Thursday of an ongoing scam.More >>