Local students get work experience through student run coffee shop

Serving up a cup of joe is helping some Hannibal High School students get hands-on work experience. The school opened a coffee shop for its special education class, career exploration.

Students completely run the shop, making the coffee, taking orders and handling money. They are graded on participation and how they interact with customers. Teachers said this is job experience they can take with them when they graduate.

"It's all about the experience,” said Brock Sousa, teacher at Hannibal High School. “We are hoping that the experiences that they gain from this program, this shop, that they might be able to carry that into working at a restaurant, working in the field, working with people, face to face contact and all those experiences that one would normally get. We are just trying to get them here on campus."

Teachers said since opening just two weeks ago, the coffee shop has gotten a lot of customers.