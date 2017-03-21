Quincy Optimist Club hears speeches from Special Olympians

The Quincy Breakfast Optimist Club heard speeches from Special Olympics athletes about their stories and how important the games are for them.

Six athletes from across the state of Illinois gave speeches to members of the club and were judged on their public speaking and presentation skills. Sam Ruble from Quincy took second place and was awarded $150 for her local Special Olympic chapter.

"It will actually go for it to help the equestrian team to get up and going," Ruble said. "With horses I just feel so happy because we are so much alike and I don't even have to talk to get them to move or do whatever I want."

WGEM's Alexandra Carter was one of the judges at the event. The top three finishers were given a check to take back to their local Special Olympic chapters.

