Students learn about art at Culver-Stockton College - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Students learn about art at Culver-Stockton College

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Best work won awards Best work won awards
Students looking at art Students looking at art
Art scholarships were discussed Art scholarships were discussed

High school students from all over Northeast Missouri got the opportunity to experience art at Culver-Stockton College Tuesday.

The college hosted its 6th annual Visual Art Visit Day. 360 students from 12 area high schools were able to showcase their art work at an art exhibit and win awards. Students were also able to take college art classes such as ceramics, cartooning and jewelry making. Organizers said this is a way for students to be open to a career in art.

"People think art is such a frivolous degree, but I want students to know that you can always have a job in art,” said Debbie Scoggin-Myers, gallery organizer and art lecturer at Culver-Stockton College. “There is always room at the top, there's a need for good art teachers, there's a need for good architects, there's a need for good graphic designers and art therapist. They can do that here,” she said.

She also said this is also a time used to talk to students about possible art scholarships.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.