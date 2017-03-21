Students learn about art at Culver-Stockton College

High school students from all over Northeast Missouri got the opportunity to experience art at Culver-Stockton College Tuesday.

The college hosted its 6th annual Visual Art Visit Day. 360 students from 12 area high schools were able to showcase their art work at an art exhibit and win awards. Students were also able to take college art classes such as ceramics, cartooning and jewelry making. Organizers said this is a way for students to be open to a career in art.

"People think art is such a frivolous degree, but I want students to know that you can always have a job in art,” said Debbie Scoggin-Myers, gallery organizer and art lecturer at Culver-Stockton College. “There is always room at the top, there's a need for good art teachers, there's a need for good architects, there's a need for good graphic designers and art therapist. They can do that here,” she said.

She also said this is also a time used to talk to students about possible art scholarships.