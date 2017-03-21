Westen plans to inject passion, energy into Macomb football program

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- Tony Westen has spent the better of his high school football coaching career listening to others and taking advice while working his way up the leadership ladder.



Now he's got a program to call his own.



Westen was officially introduced as the new football coach at Macomb on Tuesday afternoon.



He spent the last two seasons serving under outgoing Bombers head coach Kelly Sears and prior to that served on the staffs at Beardstown and Petersburg PORTA.



Westen feels he can make an immediate impact on the program.



"We want to make it fun (and) to make it energetic. We want to bring the crowd to their feet (and) put points on the board. I think that all comes with passion and with an honesty so we all realize that we're all in this together," Westen said.



"There are great things in this community that are going on right now, and to be able to try and add to that, build on that energy, and make this community come alive, is an opportunity that I can't wait to be a part of."



There was plenty of interest in the position.



Macomb athletic director Dave Bartlett received 28 applicants.



Sears proved that success is sustainable with 12 playoff appearances in 21 seasons as head coach. Bartlett is confident Westen can bring the Bombers back to their consistent winning ways.



"He has an edge to him (and) a real commitment to excellence, and a drive that really hit home with us," Bartlett explained.



"I think his enthusiasm and his professionalism were really important factors. He has a love of Macomb (and) he has a love of our school."



Bartlett adds Westen is the right guy for the job considering his ability as a program builder and Macomb's search to find a new football conference.