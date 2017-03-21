Tri-State trio wins big at international music competition

A trio of tri-state residents just arrived back in the area, with a big collection of country music awards.

Chenille Saunders of Carthage Illinois, along with her students Ali Nicole Browning of Perry, Illinois, and McKenna Merritt of Carthage attended the North American Country Music Association International Competition in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and walked away with two awards each.

"It was an amazing feeling," said Saunders. "To be able to do that on a nationwide level, and I've looked forward to doing large events like that for a long time, and to be able to go in and two of my students, and take away some amazing awards, it's just an incredible feeling."

Chenille says after the competition, the president of the North American Country Music Association asked her to open the award ceremony. She chose to sing the national anthem.