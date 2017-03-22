Hannibal passes graffiti ordinance

After months of talks, Hannibal has a new ordinance to help get rid of graffiti in the city.

The city council unanimously approved the measure Tuesday night.

It takes effect immediately and also prohibits people from possessing paint products in certain public areas like parks.

Mayor James Hark noted that violators can be fined or may have to work on the removal of the graffiti themselves.

"Maybe they ought to help us go around and clean up some of the damages." Hark suggested. "That tends to be best. I know I've used that in my own home. When somebody makes a mess they clean it up. We're going to kind of use the same philosophy here."

Hark added that there will be rewards for anyone who gives information leading to the arrest of vandals.