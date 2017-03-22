Tri-State schools recognized for helping students with special n - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tri-State schools recognized for helping students with special needs

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Pamphlets advertising programs offered at Down Country Pamphlets advertising programs offered at Down Country
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Tri-State organization aimed at raising awareness and inclusion for children with Down Syndrome held an event honoring area schools Tuesday night.

Down Country held its first ever World Down Syndrome Day celebration. Organizers say three $1,000 scholarships were handed out to Brown County Schools, Marion County R-2 Schools, and Hannibal Schools for their dedication to inclusion, and helping students work to their highest potential.

"When we look at kids, when we look at adults, when we learn together, when we grow together, when we play together, we become better people. We learn about each other and we become better human beings, and I think ultimately that's the goal," President of Down Country, Kate Dougherty said. 

The scholarships will end up increasing to $2,000 for each district for the next five years.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.