Tri-State schools recognized for helping students with special needs

A Tri-State organization aimed at raising awareness and inclusion for children with Down Syndrome held an event honoring area schools Tuesday night.



Down Country held its first ever World Down Syndrome Day celebration. Organizers say three $1,000 scholarships were handed out to Brown County Schools, Marion County R-2 Schools, and Hannibal Schools for their dedication to inclusion, and helping students work to their highest potential.



"When we look at kids, when we look at adults, when we learn together, when we grow together, when we play together, we become better people. We learn about each other and we become better human beings, and I think ultimately that's the goal," President of Down Country, Kate Dougherty said.



The scholarships will end up increasing to $2,000 for each district for the next five years.