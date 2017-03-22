Tuesday's Area Scores - March 21

**High School Baseball**
Canton: 4
Scotland County: 8
Justin McKee: 2-run single
Lance Logsdon: 3-run HR
Kirksville: 11
Hannibal: 12
Colton Brown: Walk-off RBI
Elsberry: 4
Palmyra: 14
-- 6 Innings
Nolan Wosman: 2 doubles, 3 runs
Centralia: 4
Bowling Green: 5
Lane Sutton/Stephen Merz: HR's
Knox County: 19
Marion County: 1
Louisiana: 6
Silex: 16
-- 6 Innings
North Shelby: 17
Brashear: 12
Caleb Miller: 4-5, 3 doubles
QND: 14
Mark Twain: 3
Payson: 5
Unity: 12
Brodie Dunker: 4 hits, 3 RBI's
Brown County: 14
Pleasant Hill: 0
-- 5 Innings
Tanner Sussenbach: No-hitter, 10 K's (2 RBI's)
Central: 18
United: 1
Cruz Meier: 4-4, HR, 7 RBI's
Southeastern: 1
Pittsfield: 12
-- 6 Innings
Jon Moore/Jacob Bradshaw: 2 RBI's each
Illini West: 2
Canton (Ill.): 9
Rushville/Industry: 13
Lewistown: 2
Briar Stinson: 3-4, HR, 5 RBI's
Griggsville-Perry: 10
Greenfield: 20
Ryan Kelley/Karson Dewitt/Mike Harris: HR's
**High School Softball**
Beardstown: 3
West Hancock: 4
Titans: scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning
Payson: 1
Unity: 11
-- 5 Innings
Addison Miller: CG 3-hitter (3-3 at the plate)
Brown County: 19
Pleasant Hill: 1
Mariah Markert: 3-5, HR, 5 RBI's
Southeastern: 8
Pittsfield: 14
Kennedy Merryman: 4-4, HR
Griggsville-Perry: 2
Greenfield: 3
**High School Soccer, Girls**
Hannibal: 10
Canton: 0
Payton Utterback: 4 goals
Shelby Stine: 2 goals, 2 assists
**College Baseball**
Illinois-Springfield: 4
Quincy: 5
Brynn Martinez: 2 HR's, 5 RBI's
Hawks: (11-8)
Columbia: 3
Culver-Stockton: 2
James Cooper: 8 IP, 3 K's
Wildcats: (13-12)
**College Volleyball**
Culver-Stockton: 3
7) Clarke: 1
Wildcats: (9-16, 5-5)
**IESA Volleyball**
(8th Grade, State Championship)
Quincy Catholic: 0
Dee-Mack: 2
25-22, 25-21
Ava Monteyne/Emme Kirn: 3 aces each
