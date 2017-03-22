Tuesday's Area Scores - March 21 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday's Area Scores - March 21

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Scotland County struck for four runs in the sixth inning to defeat Canton. Scotland County struck for four runs in the sixth inning to defeat Canton.

**High School Baseball**

Canton: 4
Scotland County: 8
Justin McKee: 2-run single
Lance Logsdon: 3-run HR

Kirksville: 11
Hannibal: 12
Colton Brown: Walk-off RBI

Elsberry: 4
Palmyra: 14
-- 6 Innings
Nolan Wosman: 2 doubles, 3 runs

Centralia: 4
Bowling Green: 5
Lane Sutton/Stephen Merz: HR's

Knox County: 19
Marion County: 1

Louisiana: 6
Silex: 16
-- 6 Innings

North Shelby: 17
Brashear: 12
Caleb Miller: 4-5, 3 doubles

QND: 14
Mark Twain: 3

Payson: 5
Unity: 12
Brodie Dunker: 4 hits, 3 RBI's

Brown County: 14
Pleasant Hill: 0
-- 5 Innings
Tanner Sussenbach: No-hitter, 10 K's (2 RBI's)

Central: 18
United: 1
Cruz Meier: 4-4, HR, 7 RBI's

Southeastern: 1
Pittsfield: 12
-- 6 Innings
Jon Moore/Jacob Bradshaw: 2 RBI's each

Illini West: 2
Canton (Ill.): 9

Rushville/Industry: 13
Lewistown: 2
Briar Stinson: 3-4, HR, 5 RBI's

Griggsville-Perry: 10
Greenfield: 20
Ryan Kelley/Karson Dewitt/Mike Harris: HR's


**High School Softball**

Beardstown: 3
West Hancock: 4
Titans: scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning

Payson: 1
Unity: 11
-- 5 Innings
Addison Miller: CG 3-hitter (3-3 at the plate)

Brown County: 19
Pleasant Hill: 1
Mariah Markert: 3-5, HR, 5 RBI's

Southeastern: 8
Pittsfield: 14
Kennedy Merryman: 4-4, HR

Griggsville-Perry: 2
Greenfield: 3


**High School Soccer, Girls**

Hannibal: 10
Canton: 0
Payton Utterback: 4 goals
Shelby Stine: 2 goals, 2 assists


**College Baseball**

Illinois-Springfield: 4
Quincy: 5
Brynn Martinez: 2 HR's, 5 RBI's
Hawks: (11-8)

Columbia: 3
Culver-Stockton: 2
James Cooper: 8 IP, 3 K's
Wildcats: (13-12)


**College Volleyball**

Culver-Stockton: 3
7) Clarke: 1
Wildcats: (9-16, 5-5)


**IESA Volleyball**

(8th Grade, State Championship)
Quincy Catholic: 0
Dee-Mack: 2
25-22, 25-21
Ava Monteyne/Emme Kirn: 3 aces each

