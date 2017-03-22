Tuesday's Area Scores - March 21

Scotland County struck for four runs in the sixth inning to defeat Canton.

**High School Baseball**



Canton: 4

Scotland County: 8

Justin McKee: 2-run single

Lance Logsdon: 3-run HR



Kirksville: 11

Hannibal: 12

Colton Brown: Walk-off RBI



Elsberry: 4

Palmyra: 14

-- 6 Innings

Nolan Wosman: 2 doubles, 3 runs



Centralia: 4

Bowling Green: 5

Lane Sutton/Stephen Merz: HR's



Knox County: 19

Marion County: 1



Louisiana: 6

Silex: 16

-- 6 Innings



North Shelby: 17

Brashear: 12

Caleb Miller: 4-5, 3 doubles



QND: 14

Mark Twain: 3



Payson: 5

Unity: 12

Brodie Dunker: 4 hits, 3 RBI's



Brown County: 14

Pleasant Hill: 0

-- 5 Innings

Tanner Sussenbach: No-hitter, 10 K's (2 RBI's)



Central: 18

United: 1

Cruz Meier: 4-4, HR, 7 RBI's



Southeastern: 1

Pittsfield: 12

-- 6 Innings

Jon Moore/Jacob Bradshaw: 2 RBI's each



Illini West: 2

Canton (Ill.): 9



Rushville/Industry: 13

Lewistown: 2

Briar Stinson: 3-4, HR, 5 RBI's



Griggsville-Perry: 10

Greenfield: 20

Ryan Kelley/Karson Dewitt/Mike Harris: HR's





**High School Softball**



Beardstown: 3

West Hancock: 4

Titans: scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning



Payson: 1

Unity: 11

-- 5 Innings

Addison Miller: CG 3-hitter (3-3 at the plate)



Brown County: 19

Pleasant Hill: 1

Mariah Markert: 3-5, HR, 5 RBI's



Southeastern: 8

Pittsfield: 14

Kennedy Merryman: 4-4, HR



Griggsville-Perry: 2

Greenfield: 3





**High School Soccer, Girls**



Hannibal: 10

Canton: 0

Payton Utterback: 4 goals

Shelby Stine: 2 goals, 2 assists





**College Baseball**



Illinois-Springfield: 4

Quincy: 5

Brynn Martinez: 2 HR's, 5 RBI's

Hawks: (11-8)



Columbia: 3

Culver-Stockton: 2

James Cooper: 8 IP, 3 K's

Wildcats: (13-12)





**College Volleyball**



Culver-Stockton: 3

7) Clarke: 1

Wildcats: (9-16, 5-5)





**IESA Volleyball**



(8th Grade, State Championship)

Quincy Catholic: 0

Dee-Mack: 2

25-22, 25-21

Ava Monteyne/Emme Kirn: 3 aces each