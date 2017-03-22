Guthrie, Campbell to headline Memorial Day Pro-Am in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Guthrie, Campbell to headline Memorial Day Pro-Am in Quincy

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Quincy's Luke Guthrie will return for the WGEM/Herald-Whig TriState Pro-Am at Spring Lake Country Club on Memorial Day.

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- As Luke Guthrie continues his path on the Web.com Tour, and his search to return to the PGA Tour, he's also got a date circled on his calendar and a return to his hometown.

Guthrie will once again headline the WGEM/Herald-Whig TriState Pro-Am on Memorial Day in Quincy.

The event's Board of Directors announced Tuesday Guthrie and his former University of Illinois teammate Brian Campbell as two of the 18 professional golfers who will be in attendance at Spring Lake Country Club.

Campbell was the low amateur at the 2015 U.S. Open and he's played in seven events on the PGA Tour this season.

The other commitments will be revealed in the coming weeks.

