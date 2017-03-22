Local farmers hold off on spring planting

The spring season has officially arrived, but some local farmers are holding off on planting their crops.

Adams County farmer Dennis Dempsey said with recent cooler temperatures and a dry late March he is waiting on some better weather before planting.

"You don't want seed going into cold wet ground, that gets you into a lot of trouble in a hurry," he said. "If we can get these temperatures warmed up and the soil temperature back up and were kind of confident that its going to stay warm, it'll be time to plant before you know it."

Dempsey also said that he'd like to see some consistency in the temperature before he plants anything.