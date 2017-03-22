Local farmers hold off on spring planting

It appears a new restaurant is preparing to open up shop in Quincy soon.More >>
Illinois legislators are set to meet for the second day of a special session aimed at forcing a budget compromise in the state's two-year impasse.More >>
An Illinois man has been charged after posting online several times that he wants to assassinate President Donald Trump.More >>
If you're a parent in the Hannibal School District, prepare to pay a little more for lunches this fall.More >>
The Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center hosted its 5th annual job fair Thursday to specifically help the elderly, persons with disabilities and veterans.More >>
The Iowa Attorney General's Office informed authorities that the officer-involved shooting recently in Lee County was justified, according to a news release.More >>
The Hannibal Free Public Library is celebrating a grant. The Strategic Planning Grant helps the library fund a community survey to find out what people want at the library. The library received around $11,000, which is half of what the project would cost. The survey will consist of telephone calls and group discussions.More >>
The Mayor of Keokuk is back from Washington D.C., after meeting with leaders last week.More >>
