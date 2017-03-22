Woman hit by car, taken to hospital - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Woman hit by car, taken to hospital

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A woman was hit by a car near 10th and Broadway streets during Quincy's Wednesday morning commute, according to police.

Quincy Police said it happened just before 8 a.m. when the driver of the car failed to yield when turning on to 10th Street.

Police said the car hit a woman who was crossing the street. She was taken to nearby Blessing Hospital for treatment.

The nature of her injuries was unknown.

Police said the driver would be cited.

