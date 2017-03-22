Tuesday night fire temporarily displaces family - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday night fire temporarily displaces family

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
CLAYTON, Ill. (WGEM) -

A fire broke out in a Clayton, Illinois home Tuesday evening at approximately 8:45 p.m. according to Clayton Fire Chief Sam Miller. 

He said the fire was caused by electrical issues.

Most of the damage was in the kitchen, Miller said, which is where the fire started.

Miller believed the home has four bedrooms with three people living in it.

Miller said there is only minor damage to the home, but the family is temporarily displaced due to the electrical issues. 

There were no injuries reported.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.