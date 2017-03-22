Tuesday night fire temporarily displaces family

A fire broke out in a Clayton, Illinois home Tuesday evening at approximately 8:45 p.m. according to Clayton Fire Chief Sam Miller.

He said the fire was caused by electrical issues.

Most of the damage was in the kitchen, Miller said, which is where the fire started.

Miller believed the home has four bedrooms with three people living in it.

Miller said there is only minor damage to the home, but the family is temporarily displaced due to the electrical issues.

There were no injuries reported.