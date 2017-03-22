2 FM residents arrested on drug, child endangerment charges

Two Fort Madison residents were arrested last week on drug and child endangerment charges, according to police.

Jay Whitaker of the Lee County Narcotics Task Force said Tachelle N. Dowell, 33, and Wayne A. Hayes, 34, both of 1920 Avenue L, were arrested on March 16.

Whitaker said Dowell was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in excess of five grams, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two counts of drug tax stamp violation, child endangerment, three counts of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms), maintaining a drug house, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said Hayes was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in excess of five grams, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms second or subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver marijuana second or subsequent offense, two counts of drug tax stamp violation, child endangerment, three counts of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms), maintaining a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Whitaker said a search warrant was served in connection with the investigation and items that support the charges were found.