Kidnap attempt caught on camera

(WESH) Surveillance video shows the moment a man tried to abduct a 10-year-old girl on Sunday, according to Osceola County, Florida deputies.

The footage shows a red car stop next to the child in a Walmart parking lot. After a few moments, you can see the child run away.

"He told her to get into his car and she said, 'No, no, no,' and yelled and ran back to the store," the girl's grandmother, Niobis Jaquez said. "I am very proud of her because her intuition kicked in and she knew what to do."

Police are still searching for the would-be abductor.

