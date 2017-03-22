Lee County recycling business, owner ordered to pay large penalty

A Lee County, Iowa, recycling company and its owner were ordered to pay a $125,000 penalty this month in a default judgment over an environmental lawsuit, according to the Iowa Attorney General's Office.

In a news release Wednesday, the AG office said Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller filed a lawsuit last year against Feinberg Recycling LLC and owner Marty Feinberg. The lawsuit claimed Feinberg's company repeatedly and illegally operated machinery to separate metals.

The release said when melting aluminum, the machinery releases airborne, hazardous material. The AG office said the machinery is regulated by state and federal laws.

According to the release, the substances released include dioxins and furans. The lawsuit states these substances are highly toxic and can cause cancer, among other health issues.

The lawsuit states Feinberg didn't get a required permit for the machinery. It also states he didn't have required equipment that monitors and limits emissions.

The lawsuit also states Feinberg allegedly stockpiled more than 3,500 tires, but didn't have environmental permits for the facility.

The AG office said this wasn't the first time Feinberg was penalized. The release states Feinberg, two family members and their business, Feinberg Metals Recycling Corp., were ordered to pay $42,000 in 2010 after they illegally demanufactured and disposed of discarded appliances.

The release states Feinberg also paid $1,000 to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for violating environmental laws in 1994 and 1995.

As part of the lawsuit judgment, the release states Feinberg was ordered to permanently dismantle and get rid of aluminum recycling equipment.

You can read the full judgment and lawsuit below: