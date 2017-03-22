Busy Pike County road set to close for bridge replacement

A well-traveled road in Pike County, Illinois, will be shutting down next week and will stay that way for the next three months.

The bridge over Hadley Creek on County Highway 4 has been a priority for the county for several years.

Parts of the bridge are falling apart. The bridge has exposed rebar in places and a lot of rust on the bottom side.That's why the county is shutting down the road on Tuesday to replace it.

Randy Hurt farms 500 acres of land on both sides of the Hadley Creek bridge.

"We use it everyday," Hurt said. "I mean were back and forth everyday using it. Trucks, tractors, planters and stuff like that."

But, starting next Tuesday, a replacement project will closed down the bridge for at least 3 months.

"One of the main concerns of course is just having the bridge closed down itself and having to drive around during the planting season," Hurt said.

Hurt said it will add anywhere between 15 and 20 minutes to his trip to the fields this spring, but he knows the bridge needs replaced.

"I'm willing to take a little bit of delay on that just to get this bridge done," Hurt added.

The Pike County Highway Department says over 700 cars go over the bridge everyday with County Hwy. 4 being a primary route to the interstate.

"There's no good time to close a road, but we're trying to improve the road," County Engineer Chris Johnson said. "We'd appreciate the public's patience with this."

Johnson said the replacement will cost over $700,000 with the county picking up just over $160,000 of the bill. The rest is state-funded.

Johnson said now is the time to do the replacement before the bridge gets worse.

"The biggest thing is snow removal and using salt," Johnson said. "It eats our bridges up and over time it deteriorates and rusts the material. We're trying to get ahead of it and get it replaced prior to it getting in a bad enough condition that the bridge might have to be load posted."

The highway department plans to put out signs warning drivers when the bridge will close by the end of the week. But, there will be no detour routes posted.

The goal is to have the new bridge completed by the Fourth of July.

