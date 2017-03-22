Quincy mayoral candidates meet for Young Professionals debate

Election day is getting closer, and voters got another chance today to help them decide who should be Quincy's mayor.

Both candidates met at the Young Professionals mayoral forum to address questions from members of the YP group.

Mayor Kyle Moore emphasized the importance of keeping jobs in Quincy. His challenger, Quincy alderman Jeff VanCamp, focused on his number one priority of lowering the city's crime rate.

"We need to have as many good paying jobs as possible," Moore said. "That's how we get people to stay in our community. That's how we have government because people are here and are taxpayers. I have reached out to our business community as mayor and I will continue to do that."

"Develop a solid action plan for combating crime and drug use in the city of Quincy," VanCamp said. "We do that as a community-wide effort, but that is job number one."

WGEM's Natalie Will moderated the debate and asked questions of both candidates.

