Road back open, power restored after boat strikes pole

Police at the scene at 3rd and Elm. Police at the scene at 3rd and Elm.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A portion of North 3rd Street that was closed Wednesday afternoon after an incident involving a truck pulling a trailer with a boat has since reopened. 

The incident happened near Lind Street around 4:30 p.m. Witnesses said the trailer buckled, leading to the boat striking a utility pole.

Authorities blocked 3rd Street, from Lind to Elm streets. 

Resident Cody Smith added that the crash, and sparks that followed frightened him.

"I was just really petrified to be honest. To see something like this happen on occasion like that, really fast, blink of an eye, and just seen sparks everywhere." Smith said. "It was something I don't really want to see again."

According to police: the trailer carrying a boat hit a power pole, knocking out power in the area. Police tell us Ameren was called in to restore it.

We've also learned the trailer and boat were the only vehicles damaged.

The driver was not injured.

