Well-known hotel set for demolition in Fort Madison

Mold all around rooms in the Iowan Inn and Suites.

Doors had to be blocked because people were entering.

After years of deterioration and vandalism, demolition on a Fort Madison hotel is coming soon.

The Iowan Inn and Suites has been vacant for eight years and if you drive down Avenue O in Fort Madison, you'll see the rundown hotel.

"It's one of those facilities in town that everyone knows," Building Director Doug Krogmeier said.

Keokuk resident Mike Harryman worked at the DuPont plant down the street and said the hotel was nice when it was built in the 60s but has been deteriorating ever since.

"Whatever happened, I don't know," Harryman said. "It just seemed to go down hill and every time it was taken over by someone else, it was just going further down hill."

Glenn Meller with Meller Excavating & Asphalt bought the property and his son said his father wanted to turn it into apartments but projects just kept stepping in the way of this hotel.

"The structure was sound but the previous owners let things go past repair and too much damage to be done and we got busy at the fertilizer plant," Scott Meller said.

The city said the biggest issue over the last few years has been trespassing and vandalism. The city put up boards on doors and windows to make sure no one comes in and creates more damage.

The owner said the issue won't last long. Starting next week, crews will be in demolition trucks, tearing down the building.

"Sounds like he's got a window in his schedule so it sounds like a win for him and a win for the city as a whole," Krogmeier said.

Meller hopes a developer comes in once demolition is complete and residents hope it brings new life to Lee County.

"We need more factories there is no getting around that," Harryman said. "We need more jobs for people. That's hear nor there and we just have to see what happens."

Meller said the biggest factor in rebuilding was financing the project.

He said the costs were going to be too high to make the necessary improvements.