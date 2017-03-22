Wind energy project underway in Hannibal

The Hannibal Board of Public Works is taking the next step to bring wind energy power to the city.

BPW approved the final draft of a contract that would bring wind energy power to Hannibal via the Grain Belt Express Transmission Line. Officials said the 20- year contract will help keep costs low.

"That's really good to know what our cost will be that far out into the future, so again, it helps with our budget, and in turn we can turn around and share those cost savings with our customers," said Kari Goodman, Public Relations Coordinator, with Hannibal Board of Public Works.

BPW officials say this contract would go into effect once the line is built.