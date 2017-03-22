Lee County Farm Bureau collecting food for local food pantries

Crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in Hannibal.More >>
The Great River Honor Flight received a donation to help send veterans on a trip to D.C. Ten Rivers Pheasants Forever and Lewis County 4-H Shooting Sports presented a check for $2,000 from a trap and 5 stand shotgun event. Group organizers said it's important to give back to our veterans. The group said they hope to donate again in the future.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a crash Friday evening in downtown Quincy.More >>
A former Quincy resident who jumped off a Kansas city bridge recently the day her son was found dead was charged Friday, according to court documents.More >>
The Tri-Township Fire Department said the cause of the fire at 1324 North 26th St. was electrical.More >>
Local kids were learning some unique skills this week at an annual bowhunting camp in Hull, Illinois.More >>
Three people have been arrested on drug related charges in Lewis County, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
A Quincy man received prison time Thursday for sexually assaulting a family member, according to court records.More >>
Pike County Sheriff Paul Petty released the identity of a man who drowned in a pond Thursday.More >>
