Lee County Farm Bureau collecting food for local food pantries

The Lee County Farm Bureau is collecting food for local pantries in Keokuk and Fort Madison.

At Hy-Vee, people have been dropping off bags of food. This week they have raised between 500-600 pounds of food. For each pound raised, the farm bureau will give a dollar to food pantries, this is all to help lower food insecurity throughout the county.

"This is a great chance, especially during national agriculture week for farmers to give back to the community because some of them are still food insecure," :John Sandbothe, Regional Manager at the Iowa Farm Bureau said.

"We started Monday and that's what we did last time," local farmer Steven Newberry said. "We got a ton of food by the following Friday. So I'd say the community really supports it good."

This is the 6th year of the event and food will be collected at both Hy-Vee locations until Friday.