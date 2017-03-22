Missouri schools worried about bill that would expand charter schools

Hannibal Veterans Elementary 4th grade math teacher Brooks Ragar says she's worried about a house bill that could be passed.

Ragar hopes lawmakers won't go through with Missouri House Bill 634-- a bill that would expand access to charter schools. She's worried about a section of the bill that would allow charter schools to move into districts when at least one building meets less than 60% of state standards. If that happens, students would have the option to move to a charter school, taking their state funding with them. Teachers say that will have an impact in the classroom.

"If the passage of this charter bill would go through, then yes, it would affect children in the regular classroom," said Ragar.

Lawmakers supporting the bill said it will give parents a choice on where they send their kids to school. Teachers at local elementary schools like Veterans Elementary said it will hurt them. Teachers said it will cut their funding and they won't be able to afford things like new technology.

"Through the charter bill expansion, public tax payer dollars, if a parent would like to take their students to a private school, then their tax dollars that typically come to a public schools would follow their children," said Susan Johnson, Hannibal School District Superintendent.

The bill narrowly passed the House last Thursday. Ragar hopes the Senate votes it down.

"I think our public school is our foundation for our community. And, I think instead of helping us and trying to help us rebuild some of our public schools, they're wanting to take money and put it elsewhere," said Ragar.

Johnson said if the bill is passed, anything from staff to extracurricular activities could face cuts. Of our local lawmakers, Representatives Hansen and Redmon both voted 'no' on House Bill 634 while Representative Shumake voted 'yes'. Senator Munzlinger has not revealed how he plans to vote on the bill.