WGEM Coach of the Year: Unity's Brad Begeman

(WGEM) -- The accomplishments only recently began to sink in for Unity girls basketball coach Brad Begeman.



"It just really was a magical ride and something we'll never forget," Begeman said.



Unity's march towards a 24-win season and program firsts, sectional and Super-Sectional titles, and a state tournament trophy, is pretty remarkable considering what they went through to get there.



Most notably, injuries to star seniors Jordan Hildebrand and Kaylee Kuhn, and a slow start.



The Lady Mustangs had seven losses before the calendar turned to 2017.



"Those were probably the toughest post-game talks I've ever had to be involved in," Begeman said.



"Not only did I want them to understand that I believed in them, but I wanted them to believe in themselves."



Begeman became the calming force.



Ultimately he knew it's not how teams start but how they finish.



"It was tough early on," he said.



"We kept telling (the players) it was going to pay benefits. I knew it would. In the back of my mind I just hoped we would have a chance to prove it to the girls and it happened."



The season made a turn for the better after the Lady Mustangs beat Havana for the first time ever in late December. It started a stretch of 17 wins in 21 games prior to the state championship and a second place finish in Class 1A.



"That's just what made this team different than probably a lot of other teams in the area, or teams in the past in our school's history," Begeman added. "They fully wanted to do whatever made the team succeed and they believed in each other. They cared for each other."



Begeman certainly had plenty of folks in his corner. He received 73% of the nearly 3,000 votes to win 2017 WGEM Coach of the Year.



"I'm coaching because I love the sport and I love seeing kids fall in love with the sport," he said.



"But personally it makes me feel that what we're doing is right. It makes you proud."