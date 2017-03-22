Mark Twain's Barnes looks to seize opportunity at Westminster

CENTER, Mo. (WGEM) -- Mark Twain bruiser up front Colten Barnes is ready to take his skills to the college football level.



Barnes made his commitment to Westminster official Wednesday afternoon.



Barnes says the decision was made easier when he made a visit to the Fulton, Missouri campus.



He's ready for his next gridiron shot.



"It's a little bit scary because you're starting out as a freshman again (and) you're the smallest guy again. But if I work hard enough I think I'll be fine," Barnes said.



"It's a pretty big milestone for me. It means I'm getting ready to start something new."



Barnes will once again become teammates with Mark Twain alum Ethan Mack at Westminster.



He says having someone he knows on campus will make for a smooth transition.