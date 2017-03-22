QPS Board approves new school boundaries - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPS Board approves new school boundaries

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Public School board voted Wednesday night to approve the boundaries for the five new elementary schools.

The district had utilized a forty person boundary task force to help create the boundaries.

Superintendent Roy Webb noted that one of the main goals of the project was to create equal demographics in all of the new schools.

"We want to be equal. We want everyone to have the same opportunities, and when everything is equally dispersed you'll have that same opportunity throughout the entire city." Webb said.

The boundaries will go into effect at the start of the 2018-19 school year.

