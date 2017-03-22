QPS Board approves new school boundaries

The Quincy School Board voted to approve the new boundaries on Wednesday.

The district had utilized a forty person boundary task force to help create the boundaries.

Superintendent Roy Webb noted that one of the main goals of the project was to create equal demographics in all of the new schools.

"We want to be equal. We want everyone to have the same opportunities, and when everything is equally dispersed you'll have that same opportunity throughout the entire city." Webb said.

The boundaries will go into effect at the start of the 2018-19 school year.

You can view the boundary map below.