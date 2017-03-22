Hannibal voters learn more about alternative water treatment plan

Hannibal voters learned more Wednesday about a ballot issue that could be a game changer for the city's drinking water.

If voters approve Proposition 1, the city has 90 days to stop using ammonia and chloramines to treat its water supply.



Granulated activated carbon would be the alternative treatment. The city hired Jacobs engineering to study the financial impact of switching to G-A-C and officials presented details from their report to voters at Hannibal La Grange University Wednesday evening.



According to the report, the switch wouldn't be complete until 2021, would cost $10 million in upgrades and could increase residents' water bills by almost $8 more per month.



"I don't have a problem with 3 dollars, 8 dollars a month, whatever it is added to my water bill if I know I'm going to get clean water," resident Dave Alley said.

"The one thing I got from there (meeting) is that the EPA says Hannibal's water is fine now. It's in regulation. so I'm thinking "good," we don't have to worry about anything right now," said resident Faye Bleigh



BPW officials fear if Prop 1. passes and ammonia is removed, the city's water won't comply with EPA requirements, which could result in fines, until Hannibal switches to a new treatment.



Wednesday marked the second of two meetings on the issue this week. Voters decide in the April 4th election.