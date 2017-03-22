Wednesday's Area Scores - March 22 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores - March 22

Central used a walk-off walk to beat Rushville/Industry in 10 innings. Central used a walk-off walk to beat Rushville/Industry in 10 innings.

**High School Baseball**

Rushville/Industry: 6
Central: 7
-- 10 Innings
Lane Marlow: Walk-off walk

Macomb: 3
Alleman: 14
Korby Foxall: 2 hits, RBI

South Fulton: 6
Southeastern: 5
Cole Eilers: 2-4, RBI

Beardstown: 0
Canton (Ill.): 2

Clark County: 21
Putnam County: 10
Cory Shatley: WP, Grand slam, 6 RBI's


**College Baseball**

St. Ambrose: 0
Western Illinois: 9
Jimmy Perkins: WP, 6 IP, 4 K's
Leathernecks: (4-14)


**High School Softball**

Liberty: 4
Rushville/Industry: 6

Bushnell/WP: 5
Beardstown: 13
Alyssa Dour: 2 HR's, 5 RBI's


**College Softball**

Missouri Baptist: 3
Quincy: 1
(Game 1)
Kylie Powers: RBI

Missouri Baptist: 4
Quincy: 11
(Game 2)
Lindsey Greene: 2-4, HR, 3 RBI's
Samantha Goble: 2-3, HR, 3 RBI's
Lady Hawks: (8-10)

Illinois Central: 8
John Wood: 1
(Game 1)

Illinois Central: 5
John Wood: 4
(Game 2)
Amber Garner: 3-4


**High School Golf, Boys**

1) Hannibal: 176
2) Mexico: 283

-- Top Pirates
Connor Bogue: 40
Trevor Watson: 42
Gabe Falconer: 44

