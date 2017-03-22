Local shoppers react to possibility of Kmart and Sears closing

Shoppers noted on Wednesday that they like shopping at both Sears and Kmart.

The company that owns Sears and Kmart announced on Tuesday that they fear more stores might have to close.

Sears Holding warned investors it might not be able to stay open due to major deficits.

Some local shoppers expressed their fears of two more Quincy stores possibly being forced out of business

"It hurts people, local restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations. It hurts, effects everybody." Shopper Milton Armstrong said.

"I'd hate to lose either one of the stores. No matter which town they're in." Shopper Anita Armstrong added. "We shop here quite a bit and we'd really miss them."

Over the last two years, Sears and Kmart have been closing stores nationwide, and the company also sold off its Craftsman brand.

