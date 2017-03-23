Voting machines tested ahead of election - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Voting machines tested ahead of election

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Screenshot of a sample ballot for the upcoming election Screenshot of a sample ballot for the upcoming election
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County Clerk's office will be testing ballots Thursday ahead of  upcoming local elections.

He encouraged people to get out and vote early. Venvertloh said early voting is already underway, and he expected it to pick up even more as we get closer to the election date. This year, he is hoping for a 30-40% voter turnout.

The county will continue to use paper ballots this year. Venvertloh hopes to use newer voting technology in the future, but cost is a concern right now.

"Its a pretty huge price tag for a county of this size to go to something we would definitely like to go to in the long run," he said. "But its probably going to be a process of years to get that up and running"

Grace period and same-day registration will continue up until the April 4th election.

