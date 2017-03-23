Spring cleaning can curb allergy issues

(WFLA) - Spring is here and along with the sunshine, the warm temperatures, and blossoms - so is allergy season.

Fortunately, the answer to relieving some of the affects is in the spring cleaning you're about to do.

"When it's really windy out you may be blowing a little more pollen and dust into your home," Wes Kulaga, with Two Maids and a Mop, said.

So, avoid getting rid of the mustiness by opening up all the windows. Also, it's a good idea to change out your air filter and stay on top of its scheduled switch outs.

"Then you're going to open the gate, take down your filter, and if you want you can clean out the inside of it. You'll be able to see real quickly whether or not it's dirty," says Kulaga.

Make sure you wipe up any dust on ceiling fans. When cleaning the house use the system of starting from top to bottom, left to right, and back to front.

