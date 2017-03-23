Veterans taking next Honor Flight - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio



Veterans taking next Honor Flight

By Travis Sloan
  • Douglas E. Akers - Quincy
  • Stephen W. Akers - Quincy
  • Clinton J. Bowman - Burlington
  • Donald C. Cantrell - Quincy
  • Daniel N. Colbert - Fort Madison
  • Freddie J. Day - Vandalia
  • Harold E. Ellis - Philadelphia
  • Robert E. Garland - Quincy
  • James G. Gough - Shelbina
  • Richard D. Harrison - Kirksville
  • Robert E. Harrison - Palmyra
  • Roger L. Harrison - Mt. Pleasant
  • Ronald W. Harrison - Troy
  • Russell G. Harrison - Mt. Pleasant
  • Joseph B. Jackson - Hannibal
  • Anthony D. Jackson, Jr. - Peoria
  • Anthony D. Jackson, Sr. - Quincy
  • Joseph A. Kraus - Keokuk
  • Roderick L. Lester - Macomb
  • Lyman S. Lester - Blandinsville
  • Jerry D. Lester - Colchester
  • William F. Lewis - Edina
  • Leon S. McClellan - Warsaw
  • Andrew J. O'Day - Wayland
  • Charles O. Price - Wyaconda
  • Ronald R. Six - LaGrange
  • Van W. Sorrels - Hannibal
  • Guy E. Spence - Kahoka
  • Paul E. Wellman - Cary
  • James E. Whitlock - Perry
  • Robert F. Wiley - LaHarpe

