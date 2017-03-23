WGEM hosts Quincy Chamber event - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

WGEM hosts Quincy Chamber event

Posted:
Camber members asks the WGEM team questions. Camber members asks the WGEM team questions.
Meteorologist Mike Cole and anchor Natalie Will speak to members. Meteorologist Mike Cole and anchor Natalie Will speak to members.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Several members of the Quincy Chamber of Commerce visited WGEM Thursday morning.

The station hosted a "Before Hours" networking event for the local business community. Members were given tours of the studios and received door prizes.

Chamber businesses host multiple before and after hours events each year. 

We were pleased to host this month's event at WGEM.

