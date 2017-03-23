Illinois lawmakers propose recreational marijuana bills

(WGEM) - Two bills were introduced Wednesday that would legalize recreational marijuana cultivation and usage in Illinois.

The bills were introduced by State Sen. Heather Steans and Rep. Kelly Cassidy, who are both Democrats. They would allow adults aged 21 and over to possess, grow, and purchase a limited amount of marijuana.

The state would also license and regulate businesses growing, processing, testing and selling marijuana to adults. Purchases would have a sales tax of 6.25 percent.

There would be at a tax rate of $50 per ounce at the wholesale level. The estimated revenue for Illinois would be about a half-billion dollars per year.

“Marijuana prohibition is a quagmire that creates far more problems than it prevents,” Rep. Cassidy said. “Several states have adopted sensible alternatives to prohibition, and it is time for Illinois to develop its own exit strategy. Regulating marijuana and removing the criminal element from marijuana production and sales will make our communities safer.”

If passed, Illinois residents would be able to possess up to 28 grams of marijuana and grow up to five plants for personal use.

The governor's office is reviewing the bills.