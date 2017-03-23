Confusion on cupcake law in one Tri-State County

Could the cupcakes or baked goods you buy from your neighbor make you sick? That's what health officials are worried about in one Tri-State county and they're cracking down to keep it from happening.

In the past month, the McDonough County Health Department has sent notices to six different people who were selling baked goods out of their home, because they don't have the proper license.

Health officials said many of the people they contacted thought what they were doing was legal because of the so called cupcake law in Illinois that allows people to sell up to $1,000 dollars worth of food, like pies, without being regulated by the state.

But Stefanie Johnson with the health department said McDonough County hasn't adopted the law citing safety concerns.

"When that person takes the next step and starts advertising and it becomes more of a business - that's when we're concerned," Johnson said. "Then there's that separation to of do you know this person personally, do you trust in their food handling habits?"

Mark Whyte has been cooking out of his home for nearly 6 years. He said the process of getting his kitchen up and running wasn't easy.

"First we had to build a wall in the basement to where it was closed off from the rest of the house," Whyte said. "Three compartment sink. I had a licensed plumber come out, the fire marshal and everyone came out to make sure everything was up to code."

According to a survey, McDonough County is one of more than 58 counties in Illinois that has not adopted an ordinance of the cupcake law. Johnson said it's a health concern when buying from an unlicensed business you don't know personally.

"That's our main concern is foodborne illness, but there's also issues with allergen control or pest control if people have animals in their homes," Johnson added.

But soon the doors that Whyte uses to block off the kitchen, may not be enough for county standards.

"We've recently adopted a big part of the FDA food code," Johnson said. "It has to be a separate structure."

Whyte said he's hopeful to find a place to rent to continue his business.

"You're looking at the cost and you're looking at you're going to have to find a new place, it's scary, yes," Whyte said. "But if you have that goal and you have that dream and you want to continue it, that's something you just have to say, you know what, it's going to work in the long run."

Health officials said their first step is to notify the person in violation and let them know how to get licensed, which includes a food handler training course.

You can contact the health department at 309-837-9951.

Click here for the current inspection form. You can find new form here.