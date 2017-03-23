School board tables Baldwin design

The school board voted to table the vote on the Baldwin School designs.

The Quincy Public School board voted to table a vote on the designs for the upcoming Baldwin Elementary School after estimates for the project were way over budget. Now, district officials say they want more time and information.

"We've been talking with Architechnics today, and running through the figures, and trying to come up with what's the decision going forward." Superintendent Roy Webb said.

The board learned the designs were roughly $1.3 million off target.

Parents like Brandy Wright said Thursday that they support the board's decision to sleep on it.

"It's understandable. I mean it really is, but what can you do?" Wright questioned. "It's a lot of money."

Webb added that the board is seeking more information to make sure the designs are cost efficient, and that they're making the best decision for students, regardless of whether the school opens on time or not.

"The timeline is not as important as doing what's right, and being fiscally mindful." Webb said.

Parents like Wright agreed, noting that a long term solution for the school is worth waiting a little longer for.

"I mean as long as it's better education, I would be happy with it." Wright said.

