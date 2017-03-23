Strategic plan underway to look for best ways to grow Quincy

What does the future hold for Quincy? That's what city leaders are trying to figure out as they try to develop a strategic plan for the city's future.

They are working with Development Strategies, a strategic planning firm out of St. Louis, to come up with short and long-term plans.

Right now, they are in the information gathering stage.

"So after we gather all this data we're going to analyze it working with our development strategies partners," Facilitator for the Quincy Strategic Planning Process Maggie Strong said. "The next step will really be getting into the strategies, kind of the meat of the whole process. We'll start talking about who we want to be and how we want to get there."

Strong said they're focusing on four priority areas, economic development, infrastructure, culture and downtown and riverfront development.

Public meetings are scheduled in late spring to talk about the findings.