Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins coming to Macomb this summer

Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins will be coming to Macomb this summer.

The Macomb Area Economic Development said owners of the Quincy location have agreed to build a new location at the corner of Jackson St. and Sherman Ave.

Construction should start by the end of April. MAEDCO's Executive Director Kim Pierce says this is a good start to rebound from losing several big retailers recently.

"We've all kind of taken our hits as communities here across the region on corporate closings like JCPenney, K-Mart was one of ours too," Pierce said. "It's nice to know we're bringing in new business at the same time that we have some of those major retailers closing in our community."

The store is scheduled to open in late June or early July.