Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins coming to Macomb this summer - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins coming to Macomb this summer

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Blueprints of the Dunkin' Donuts building in Macomb Blueprints of the Dunkin' Donuts building in Macomb
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins will be coming to Macomb this summer.

The Macomb Area Economic Development said owners of the Quincy location have agreed to build a new location at the corner of Jackson St. and Sherman Ave.

Construction should start by the end of April.  MAEDCO's Executive Director Kim Pierce says this is a good start to rebound from losing several big retailers recently.

"We've all kind of taken our hits as communities here across the region on corporate closings like JCPenney, K-Mart was one of ours too," Pierce said. "It's nice to know we're bringing in new business at the same time that we have some of those major retailers closing in our community."

The store is scheduled to open in late June or early July.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.