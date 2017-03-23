Demolition date set for pair of Kahoka buildings

City officials said a pair of old rundown buildings in Kahoka, Missouri, are going to be taken care of soon.

Mayor Jerry Webber said the city received permission from the state to go forward with demolition on the buildings on Washington Street. He said Red Rock Demolition out of Caring, Missouri, put forth a $24,000 bid that will be paid by state grants.

The project is set to begin on March 28. Webber said the city hopes to sell the empty lots and gain businesses in their place.