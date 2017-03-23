South Park ponds have been drained in Quincy

Higley said the completion date will depend on the timeline of the contractor

Contractors will reshape the banks, add weed barriers and fortify the shoreline with rock

A bridge goes over the ponds where they conjoin

While there is still a little water in the ponds, they are now drained enough to where crews can start cleaning the basin

Quincy parks will re-open Friday and you may notice something different in South Park, two ponds are being drained.

Director of Parks Matt Higley said while there is still a little water in the ponds, they are now drained enough to where crews can start repairing the basin.

Higley said they are still looking for a contractor and bids will open until April 6th.

Once hired, contractors will reshape the banks, add weed barriers and fortify the shoreline with rock.

"The basin we're basically going to clean it out too," Higley said. "We got some limestone shelf in there and we're going to clean it out to the basin there. And if there's not any limestone shelf we'll just dig it down a little deeper so we can keep algae away."

Higley said the completion date will depend on the time line of the contractor.

