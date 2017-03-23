Quincy city park roads re-opening for spring season - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy city park roads re-opening for spring season

Posted:
South Park's gates will be opened Friday South Park's gates will be opened Friday
Starting Friday, park gates will be re-opened Starting Friday, park gates will be re-opened
Officials with the park district said water service will not be turned on for another week though Officials with the park district said water service will not be turned on for another week though
Park gates were closed all winter Park gates were closed all winter
The baseball and soccer field in South Park The baseball and soccer field in South Park
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday was the first day of spring and soon it will start to look more like spring with thunderstorms, flowers and Quincy park gates opening.

Quincy park roads will re-open Friday.

In order to get the roads opened, crews had to clean them up and cut down some trees.

However, officials with the park district said water service will not be turned on until next week. They say the park will be 100 percent ready to go April 1st. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.