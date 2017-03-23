Quincy city park roads re-opening for spring season

Officials with the park district said water service will not be turned on for another week though

Monday was the first day of spring and soon it will start to look more like spring with thunderstorms, flowers and Quincy park gates opening.

Quincy park roads will re-open Friday.

In order to get the roads opened, crews had to clean them up and cut down some trees.

However, officials with the park district said water service will not be turned on until next week. They say the park will be 100 percent ready to go April 1st.