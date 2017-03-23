The People's Choice: Central-Southeastern's Laney Lantz

After more than 43 thousand votes were tallied the people have spoken loud and clear and the winner for The People's Choice for WGEM Player of the Year in high school girls basketball is Central-Southeastern's Laney Lantz.



The sophomore becomes the second consecutive Panther to win the award after teammate Kolby McClelland won last year. This year however, Lantz lead the team in scoring while also leading the team to its second straight Class 2A state tournament appearance.



Lantz won the won the poll with 34-percent of the 43,518 total votes and she will be featuring on WGEM in the following days.



Below is how the voting broke down for the top five finishers.

1) Laney Lantz (CSE): 14,915

2) MacKenzie Northup (Central Lee): 14,304

3) Jordan Hildebrand (Unity): 8,400

4) Blair Borrowman (Western): 3,522

5) Calesse Bair (Scotland County): 1,397