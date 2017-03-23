Rollover crash leaves two injured in Lewis County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Rollover crash leaves two injured in Lewis County

By Valeree Dunn, Producer
Vehicle overturned on Hwy 61 south of Highway C

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash in Lewis County Thursday evening.

Troopers say the car was traveling south on U.S. 61, south of Highway C, when the car rolled over and landed on the edge of the median in the northbound lane.

The crash happened sometime around 6 p.m. and it's unclear what caused the driver to lose control. Two of the three people in the car were injured and taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital.

