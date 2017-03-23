QND girls soccer reloads with youth and speed

After a regional championship and win in the sectional semifinals the QND girls soccer team sat just two wins away from a state tournament appearance last season. However, a sectional title game loss derailed those hopes.



Since then, the Raiders have lost key pieces that helped get them to the sweet 16 last season forcing head coach Mark Longo to reload with a strong junior class and underclassmen. Still, Longo doesn't consider the cupboard bare.



"We're awfully young," said Longo.



"We'll probably have some growing pains along the way but I think by the time it's all said and done we could be pretty good."



."I think a lot of the incoming freshmen they have played together for a really long time so they know each others games and a lot of the freshmen will be playing varsity so that will help us," said senior defender Lucy Stella.



Where the Raiders lack upperclassmen they seem to make up for in speed which is why a change of pace was needed on the field for QND.



"This team is different," said senior forward McKenzie Foley. "



I think we're going to be passing to feet and I think that will be more of our game than a kick and run mentality. I think that will help us in the long run with the teams deep in the post season."



"I think we're pretty fast and I think we've got a lot of quickness and speed and and we're going to be able to use that speed to our advantage," says Longo.



Already (2-0) on the young season, the Raiders get Jefferson City Helias on Friday at home in one of the toughest tests they will face all season.