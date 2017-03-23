Community bonds keep Gus Macker in Quincy

It has been a Memorial Day weekend tradition in Quincy for the better part of thirty years and it's back again. The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament returns to the Gem City for it's 27th consecutive year on May, 27.



Scott McNeal, a.k.a Gus Macker, says one of the reasons Quincy has become one of the longest tenured Macker towns is because of the strong relationship between the tournament and the community.





"I really have a huge amount of pride that the relationship could stay this constant this long and develop friendships here that are almost family-like," said McNeal.



"The people that are with the event for years from the (Quincy) Exchange Club make it fun to come back.



McNeal says it's not easy to keep the tournament alive in a town for that long which makes Quincy the perfect place to continue the tradition.



"The pride of the seeing the people in the community that still enjoy it like they did way back when, that's really a hard thing to keep going. So, I'm really proud of that."



Macker will invade the streets of downtown Quincy on May 27th and 28th.