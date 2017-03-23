Mixed reaction to proposal to legalize marijuana in Illinois

Two bills were introduced Wednesday that would legalize recreational marijuana cultivation and usage in Illinois.

The bills were introduced by State Sen. Heather Steans and Rep. Kelly Cassidy, who are both Democrats. They would allow adults aged 21 and over to possess, grow, and purchase a limited amount of marijuana.

Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha knew legalizing marijuana would come at some point, but is bothered by it because of his experience in probation reviews.

"To see how difficult it is for them to get off marijuana, cause obviously you can't commit a crime when you are on probation, and they struggle with it definitely," Farha said.

Some residents in the area agree with Farha, but others feel the legalization push is a good move by lawmakers.

"Too many people get locked up over it," Terri Elzea said. "Also, there's a lot of people in a lot of pain and it will help."

The two proposed bills would allow for Illinois adults over age 21 to possess around an ounce of marijuana. The state would also license and regulate businesses to grow, process and sell the plant.

"That would be good for the government too because they could tax it," Elzea added.

The estimated revenue for Illinois would be about a half billion dollars per year. Farha agrees people shouldn't go to jail over marijuana, but he doesn't think recreational use should be legal.

"There's no doubt in my mind that it can be a gateway drug," Farha explained. "There's no doubt in my mind that it thwarts positive motivation on people."

He thinks violators should be fined. If approved, the legislation would also allow residents to grow up to five plants of their own. Farha says that hurts the businesses who paid thousands of dollars to grow and sell medical marijuana in the states pilot program.

"An investment of over or close to $1 million and now all of a sudden the state of Illinois is saying you don't need a doctor prescription," Farha explained. "You can just grow it on your own."

The governor's office is reviewing the bills. Both bills can be found below.